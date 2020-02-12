Four Offaly musicians perform with Irish Festival Orchestra

Four members from Tullamore Stage School Orchestra, Roisin O’Connor, Eabha Jordan, Huyen Glynn and Ellen Crowley were selected to play with the ‘Irish Festival Orchestra’ at the National Concert Hall last weekend.

The event, which takes place each year at Dublin’s National Concert Hall, was celebrating its 25th year and to mark the occasion a ‘Festival Orchestra’ comprising of 90 musicians from all over the country was assembled.

Following rehearsals in Dublin and a residential course in Kilkenny, the Orchestra treated a packed audience to a performance of three contemporary pieces, ‘Aisling’ by Declan Townsend, ‘Aus Der Distanz’ by Katharina Baker and ‘Dreaming in Sign Language’ by Sam Perkin.

They ended their performance with a lively rendition of the Overture from ‘Orpheus in the Underworld’ by Offenbach.

The National Youth Orchestra and the UCD Symphony Orchestra were also among the performers on the night.

This was a wonderful opportunity for our four students and special congratulations are also extended to their teacher Cliona McCarthy.