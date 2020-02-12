Seven Offaly properties worth €1 million going up for auction

Seven Offaly properties valued at a combined €1 million will be up for sale at an online auction next week.

The properties range from a town centre apartment to a landmark retail property in the centre of Tullamore.

The apartment is located at Blackstick Priory, Patrick Street, Portarlington and has a guide price of €45,000.

This four bedroom house in Banagher has a guide price of €150,000.

This three bedroom house in Banagher is also going under the hammer. It has a guide price of €85,000.

In the north of the county, this three bedroom bungalow in Edenderry has a guide price of €150,000.

This two bedroom terraced house in Clara is also up for auction with a guide price of €60,000

While this four bedroom house at Fortal, Birr has a guide price of €110,000.

The most expensive property up for sale is this landmark commercial property on High Street in Tullamore. It is up for sale with a guide price of €400,000. Tenants will not be affected by the sale as the property is leased to Guy Clothing.

The residential properties are up for auction on February 19 through BidX1 with the auction of commercial properties taking place the following week.