Offaly man completes term as President of GAA Handball Ireland
Rhode man Joe Masterson has completed his term as President of GAA Handball Ireland.
He was honoured by the GAA recently and was lauded by his GAA Handball Ireland colleagues at their AGM.
"Joe has been an outstanding Uachtaran, who along with his wife Annette travelled the length and breadth of Ireland most weekends, proudly representing our Association," they said.
