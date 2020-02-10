WARNING: Motorists urge to drive with caution as snow falling in many areas

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution as heavy snowfall is being reported in a number of areas across the Midlands.

Snow is affecting the M7 motorway through the Midlands and there are reports of snow falling in parts of south Offaly.

Portlaoise, the site of the Laois/Offaly General Election Count, is being particularly badly affected as a band of snow crosses the area.

More snow is expected today with a Status Yellow Weather Warning in place for the country for Snow and Ice until Tuesday night. For more details on all the weather warnings in place CLICK HERE