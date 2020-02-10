Offaly deaths and funeral details - February 10

Rody Meagher - Frankfort, Dunkerrin, Offaly / Roscrea, Tipperary

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12pm in Dunkerrin Church with interment in Dunkerrin Cemetery immediately afterwards.

Rioghnagh Barter (née Bracken) - Mourne Hall, Rostrevor, Down / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at McAnulty’s Funeral Home, Warrenpoint, County Down on Monday, 10th February, from 4pm to 8pm and on Tuesday, 11th February, from 9am. Remains leaving McAnulty’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, 11th February, at 10:30am to arrive at St Mary’s Star of the Sea, Rostrevor, County Down for Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Burial afterwards, at 3:30pm, in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore, County Offaly.

Dr Hugh (Hugo) Gath - Elm Lawn, Portlaoise, Laois / Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at Keegan’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, on Monday evening, 10th February, from 5pm followed by removal at 7.15pm to arrive at 7.30pm at SS Peter and Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, 11th February, at 10am with burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcormac, Co Offaly.

Joseph Canton - Newbridge, Kildare / Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge (Eircode W12 W584) on Sunday from 4 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning at 9.30 o'clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, Newbridge for 10 o' clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. House Private Please.

Joe Hayes - Main St., Moneygall, Offaly

Reposing at O'Donovans Funeral home, Moneygall on Monday evening from 6 - 8pm with removal to St. Josephs Church, Moneygall arriving at 8.05pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in Dunkerrin cemetery.

William (Billy) Fox - Ross Road, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning, please.