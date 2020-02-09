Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week is for the windy weather to continue on Monday with snow and ice also in the forecast.

The weather forecast for Monday from Met Eireann is for a bitterly cold and very windy day with a significant wind chill factor. There will be a mix of sunny spells and widespread wintry showers with a continued risk of thunder and localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius in strong and blustery westerly winds with gales and squally winds by the coast.

It will be very cold and very windy on Monday night with strong to gale force West to Northwest winds, severe winds possible near Western and Northern coasts. Further hail, sleet and snow showers feeding in with further accumulations of snow in parts and icy patches. Lows around freezing.

Please see our meteorologist's commentary regarding the coming cold spell on https://t.co/gjN9OKdtdO.



See also our warnings on https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw pic.twitter.com/4Ixm1Fi279 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 9, 2020

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for another bitterly cold day. It will still very windy with a significant wind chill factor. Very showery too, still wintry at times, with hail, sleet and snow. Westerly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty, with gales in western and northern coastal areas. Highs of only 3 to 7 degrees. Winds moderating overnight with some frost and ice developing too, and overnight lows of -1 to 2 degrees.

Wednesday will be another cold day but with lighter winds, at least for daylight hours. A frosty start but sunny spells developing as hail, sleet and snow showers becoming gradually confined to Ulster. At the moment it looks like turning wet and windy for Wednesday evening/night followed by squally showers on Thursday with the ongoing risk of severe winds at times and wintry falls.

Mainly dry on Thursday night with milder weather following for Friday and Saturday though staying unsettled.