Cross border appeal a key to Stanley's stunning success in Laois/Offaly

Sinn Fein's Brian Stanley topped the poll in the Laois/Offaly constituency with a whopping 16,654 votes, more than 5,000 over the quota.

It was a stunning win for the Portlaoise man who took a seat for the first time in 2011.

While he was expected to poll well in his home town and his native county, his performance in parts of Offaly was truly remarkable, especially considering the trials and tribulations of his party in the Local Elections just last year.

At that election, Sinn Fein lost all three council seats and never came close to holding any of them. With Carol Nolan also leaving the party to ply her trade as an Independent, it looked as if the party was on its last legs in Offaly.

But a look at the tally figures in many of the Offaly boxes shows that Brian Stanley utterly bucked the trend to pull off a staggering results.

And that was most incredible in North Offaly where the only candidate from the area was the Green Party's Pippa Hackett.

With no Fianna Fail or Fine Gael candidate in the area, Brian Stanley made incredible gains.

According to the final tallies, in the Edenderry Electoral Area, Stanley was the top vote getter in a number of areas including Ballybryan, Ballyfore, Bracknagh, Cloneyhurke, Rhode, Walsh Island and four boxes in Edenderry. The most spectacular rest was in Edenderry Library No 1 where Brian Stanley took 116 first preference votes with Barry Cowen second with 45. There was a similar result in the Edenderry Town Hall box where the Sinn Fein man took 160 first preference votes, twice that of his nearest challenger.

In the Tullamore Electoral Area, Stanley pulled more than 450 votes from the five boxes in Clara while topping the poll in three boxes in Tullamore.

In South Offaly, he took the most votes in Crinkle NS No 1 and polled strongly across the board in the south of the county.

Overall it was a stunning performance by Brian Stanley right across Offaly, particularly considering how last year's Local Elections went for the party in the county in 2019.

