Almost 500 homes in Offaly remain without power after Storm Ciara

Almost 500 homes in Offaly are still without power this evening following Storm Ciara.

According to the latest from the ESB's Powercheck website there are outages in Daingean, Edenderry, Clara and Kilcormac.

Power has been restored to the vast majority of homes that were without power earlier today as a result of the strong winds from the storm.

ESB crews continue to deal with outages across the country.