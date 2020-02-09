AT A GLANCE: Who is likely to get elected in Laois-Offaly?

The general election picture in Laois-Offaly is taking shape with a huge surge in support for Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley the story of the day so far.

51 Offaly boxes are complete with 21 in Laois.

Even with more Offaly than Laois boxes counted so far, Stanley is on 20% of the vote, well ahead of Barry Cowen on 14.7%. Peter Ormond is next on 11.2% with Carol Nolan on 11%. Marcella Corcoran Kennedy is on 8.2%, Pippa Hackett is on 4.6%, John Leahy on 7.2% and Ken Smollen on 4.1%.

Charlie Flanagan (9.2%) and Sean Fleming (7.6%) will take a significant jump when the Laois boxes catch up, but Stanley will also take a significant jump there in his home county. He will almost undoubtedly top the poll. It puts sharp focus on the battle for the last seat in Offaly with Peter Ormond and Carol Nolan in the driving seat at the minute ahead of Leahy and Corcoran Kennedy.

It has been a long-held contention that South Offaly may well decide the final seat with Carol Nolan, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, John Leahy and Peter Ormond vying for the spot.

Early tallies show Ormond doing well in his stronghold, all but monopolising the vote in Shinrone boxes and holding favour in Roscomroe and Coolderry.

Carol Nolan is also doing better than expected and is now well in the hunt to save her seat despite leaving Sinn Féin during the last term of the Dáil. She is picking up votes in South and West Offaly boxes beyond expectation, surpassing Leahy and Corcoran Kennedy in many.

Corcoran Kennedy is behind in early South Offaly boxes but is picking up a portion of the Edenderry votes seemingly going spare without a town candidate. Barry Cowen is also tallying strongly in Edenderry, as is Brian Stanley. Nolan, Smollen and Hackett are vying for the scraps early on.

Party officials from all sides are saying it is far too early to tell but at this stage, John Leahy and Marcella Corcoran Kennedy look vulnerable but the final seat still looks set for a dogfight with Carol Nolan rallying well to get into contention against Peter Ormond. It will all come down to transfers.

