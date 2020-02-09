Met Eieann warns of hail and thundery showers following Storm Ciara
A Status Orange Weather Warning is in place for the entire country until 12pm.
Strong winds and heavy rain has caused power outages and flooding acros the country eith frequent squally showers, some of hail and thunder to follow according to Met Eireann.
Storm Ciara will produce very windy or stormy conditions today with heavy rain giving way to sunny spells and frequent squally showers, some of hail and thunder. The winds at their strongest this morning and early afternoon with some severe gusts. A combination of ...— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 9, 2020
... Spring Tides and high seas will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and northwestern coasts and with some surface flooding also. Highest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees. pic.twitter.com/BvriFbE41X— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 9, 2020
