Met Eieann warns of hail and thundery showers following Storm Ciara

Offaly Express reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Met Eireann is warning of hail and thunderstorms today following on from Storm Ciara

A Status Orange Weather Warning is in place for the entire country until 12pm.

Strong winds and heavy rain has caused power outages and flooding acros the country eith frequent squally showers, some of hail and thunder to follow according to Met Eireann.