Three Offaly games fall foul of Storm Ciara
Storm Ciara has forced the cancellation of three games involving Offaly teams today.
Both Offaly camogie games are off as is Offaly's football clash with Louth in Drogheda.
The Offaly v Louth league game is off due to unplayable pitch in Drogheda pic.twitter.com/UD89IIyfqX— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) February 9, 2020
Both Camogie games cancelled today due to inclement weather and met eireann warning.— Offaly Camogie (@OffalyCamogie) February 9, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on