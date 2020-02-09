Tree down in Offaly due to Storm Ciara

Tree down in Offaly due to Storm Ciara

Storm Ciara has brought strong winds and heavy rain this morning snd is also causing damage.

Offaly County Council staff are on site at Fairgreen in Edenderry where a tree has come down.

People are being warned to show caution when travelling today as driving conditions are dangerous.