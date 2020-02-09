Tree down in Offaly due to Storm Ciara
Tree down in Offaly due to Storm Ciara
Storm Ciara has brought strong winds and heavy rain this morning snd is also causing damage.
Offaly County Council staff are on site at Fairgreen in Edenderry where a tree has come down.
People are being warned to show caution when travelling today as driving conditions are dangerous.
Storm Ciara Updates Offaly:— Offalycoco (@offalycoco) February 9, 2020
Tree down at Fairgreen in Edenderry town. Council staff on site. Power supply out in that area too. #StormCiara #Offaly
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on