BREAKING: Exit poll reveals likely result of Election 2020

An IPSOS/MRBI Exit Poll in conjunction with RTE has revealed that Fine Gael has held onto top spot in the polls over Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail.

5,000 people were polled with a margin of error of 1.3%.

Turnout in Laois-Offaly is likely to be around after the 65% mark for the first Saturday general election since 1918.

Ballot boxes are now on their way to the count centre in Portlaoise where counting will get underway at 9am on Sunday.

The national exit poll shows support for Fianna Fail below expectations. The party looks to have received 22.2% of votes across the country, third of the big three.

The outgoing government party, Fine Gael, has rallied despite negative polls. They received 22.4% of votes, the highest of the big three.

Sinn Fein have increased their support significantly since their disastrous local election in 2019. They polled at 22.3% nationally to take second spot.

With a 1.3% margin of error, it is still impossible to determine the final result of this historic election.

Elsewhere, the Green Party received 7.9% of first preference votes; Labour 4.6%; the Social Democrats 3.4% and Solidarity-People Before Profit 2.8%.