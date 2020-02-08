Offaly man in Irish showjumping team for FEI Nations Cup event in Florida

New Irish Show Jumping manager Michael Blake has named Offaly man Darragh Kenny in his squad for the first Longines FEI Nations Cup of the year.

The event takes place at Deeridge in Wellington, Florida, USA in just over a week on Sunday, February 16.

Ireland have an excellent record in the Wellington Nations Cup having taken victory in 2016 and 2017, while they finished as runners-up in 2018 and 2019 when Blake was in charge as Irish assistant manager.

The Irish squad for the Wellington Nations Cup is as follows:

Kerry’s Capt. Brian Cournane with Armik – Owned by Brian Cournane & Bob & Christine Stiller

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny with Romeo 88 – Owned by Darragh Kenny & Ann Thompson

Meath’s Cian O’Connor with Lazzaro Delle Schiave – Owned by Ronnoco Jump Ltd

Limerick’s Paul O’Shea with Imerald Van’t Voorhof – Owned by Paul O’Shea & Tequestrian Farms LLC

Cork’s Billy Twomey with Lady Lou – Owned by Billy Twomey & Sue Davis

Blake will select his four team riders from his squad of five towards the end of next week and the Co Clare native is relishing the task at hand.