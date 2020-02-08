Met Eireann issues status Orange Storm Ciara warning for entire country

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for thd whole country as Storm Ciara arrives.

"On Sunday, Storm Ciara will produce very strong southwest winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h and gusts generally up to 130km/h," the national forecaster said.

"A combination of Spring Tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and northwestern coasts."

The warning is valid from 5am to 12 noon on Sunday.