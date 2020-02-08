WEATHER WARNINGS: Series of weather warnings in place for approaching Storm Ciara

A series of Weather Warnings are in place from Met Eireann for today and into Sunday associated with Storm Ciara.

A Status Orange Wind Warning is in place for Donegal and Mayo. In advance of the arrival of Storm Ciara on Sunday, south to southwest winds on Saturday will reach mean speeds of 65-80km/h with gusts of up to 120 km/h. It is in place from 12pm until 4pm today.

A Status Orange Wind Warning is in place for Galway. In advance of the arrival of Storm Ciara on Sunday, south to southwest winds on Saturday will reach mean speeds of 65-80km/h with gusts of up to 120 km/h. It is in place from 1pm until 6pm today.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Ireland. Southerly winds will strengthen during Saturday reaching mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts reaching 90-110km/h. Storm Ciara (named by the UK Met Office) will produce very strong winds over Ireland on Sunday with a risk of damaging gusts. Over the weekend the combination of Spring Tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in an elevated risk of coastal flooding especially along southern, western and northwestern coasts. It is in place from 9am on Saturday until 11.59pm on Sunday.

There us also a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Ireland. A spell of heavy rain will spread eastwards across the country on Saturday with 20-40mm expected, highest in the west and northwest. Another spell of heavy rain on Sunday will clear to squally wintry showers. Another 20-40mm likely. A risk of localised flooding this weekend, especially over the western half of the country. It is in place from 12pm on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday.