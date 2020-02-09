Decision finally due on major expansion to popular Offaly pub this week

A decision on whether to grant planning permission for a major extension to a popular Offaly pub is due this week.

Offaly County Council sought further information on the proposed development late last year after the plans were initially lodged last summer.

John Clendennen is seeking permission for the following at Giltraps Pub in Kinnitty.

Permission is being sought to convert and existing toilet block to public bar area as well as alterations to the existing bar area and the construction of a new toilet block.

Permission is also being sought for the reconstruction and extension of existing residential area on the ground floor and first floor forming guest accommodation and conversion of outbuilding to a kitchen. The building is a protected structure (shopfront).

A decision is due on February 10.