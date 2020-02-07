Planning sought for bog walk development in Offaly

The Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht will apply to Offaly County Council for planning permission for a new bog walk facility near Ferbane.

The amenity would be located on Ferbane bog and would include a 657m timber boardwalk.

The site works would also include a 120m gravel access path, post and rail boundary fencing, information signage and a 25m parking bay.

One standard size street lighting pole has been included in the plans.

A Natura Impact Statement will be submitted along with the particulars which will be decided upon by planners at Offaly County Council.