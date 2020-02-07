Offaly family and visitor centre win top heritage awards

Offaly Heritage has congratulated two local groups after they won two National Heritage Awards.

The National Heritage Week Awards highlight Ireland’s ‘heritage heroes’, and showcase the most engaging and innovative National Heritage Week events. The theme of National Heritage Week 2019 was Pastimes | Past Times, with projects and events reflecting how the use of free time has evolved as part of Ireland’s culture and heritage.

The Egan family of Carrigeen, Birr and Clara Bog Visitor Centre won in two categories in the National Heritage Week Awards in Dublin on Thursday.

The Egan family won the Heritage Hero Award for their care and tours of Carrigeen Farmhouse. The Egan family are responsible for the survival of the extraordinarily rare, intact furnished farmhouse, near Birr.

They hold tours during Heritage Week every year to showcase the cottage with its wonderful fixtures and fittings. Bread was baked in the family tradition during the Heritage Week tours.

Visitors to the cottage comment on the generosity and heart-warming hospitality of the Egan family and their appreciation for their traditional farmhouse as they shared family memories passed on from one generation to the next.

Clara Bog Visitor Centre won the 'Cool for Kids' category for their nature detective event. This dedicated children’s event involved a group field exercise during which participants were invited to help solve a simulated ‘wildlife crime’.

Each member of the group was allocated a role in investigating a mock unlawful hunting incident on Clara Bog Nature Reserve and was presented with a series of clues to help solve the crime.

The event focused on promoting knowledge and respect for wildlife conservation, the importance of protecting Irish species and habitats, the Wildlife Act and the role of Wildlife Rangers at Clara Bog.