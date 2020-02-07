The 15 confirmed candidates in the Laois-Offaly constituency for General Election 2020

A total of 15 candidates will be on the General Election ballot papers of thousands of voters across Laois and Offaly on Saturday, February 8.

A total of five seats are on offer in the reunited constituency meaning that at least one of the sitting six Laois and Offaly TDs will not be returning to the Dáil.

A large number of parties are represented on the ticket along with two non-aligned candidates

Eight of the candidates are based in Laois while seven live on the Offaly side of the constituency which is losing Portarlington and surrounding areas to south Kildare due to a big boundary change.

Just over a quarter of the candidates are women.

The outgoing TDs are Sean Fleming and Barry Cowen of Fianna Fáil, Charlie Flanagan and Marcella Corcoran Kennedy of Fine Gael, Brian Stanley of Sinn Féin and Carol Nolan, non-party.

Each county had three TDs in 2016 when Laois and Offaly were split in two for the first time.

Apart from a densely populated part of the constituency going into South Kildare this time, the part of Kildare around Monasterevin will also revert back to South Kildare while part of Tipperary will be taken out of the Offaly constituency.

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen stood down as TD for Laois Offaly prior to the 2011 election when Fianna Fáil lost a seat to Sinn Féin.

Sean Fleming topped the poll in Laois in 2016 while Barry Cowen led the way in Offaly last time out. Charlie Flanagan was the poll topper in Laois Offaly in 2011.

The confirmed list of candidates is as follows.

Corcoran Kennedy, Marcella, Fine Gael

Cowen, Barry, Fianna Fáil

Daly, John, The National Party – An Páirtí Náisúnta

Flanagan, Charlie, Fine Gael

Flanagan, Pauline, Fianna Fáil

Fleming, Sean, Fianna Fáil

Hackett, Pippa, Green Party / Comhaontas Glas

Leahy, John, Non - Party

Nolan, Carol, Non - Party

Ormond, Peter, Fianna Fáil

O’Rourke, Noel, Renua Ireland

Smollen, Ken, Irish Democratic Party

Stanley, Brian, Sinn Féin

Tuohy, Noel, The Labour Party

Tynan, Stephen, Solidarity – People Before Profit