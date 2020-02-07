Orange Weather Warnings likely and Red Weather Warnings possible as Storm Ciara approaches Ireland, forecaster warns

A forecaster has warned that Orange Weather Warnings are likely and Red Weather Warning could be in place for some places as Storm Ciara approaches Ireland.

In its latest update on Storm Ciara, Weather Alerts Ireland says it is expecting weather warnings to be updated today or tomorrow to include orange for most of the country as winds are expected be in excess of 110km/h in many areas and up to 130km/h.

The update adds, "I would think there is a chance of a Red Warning on exposed coastal counties as gusts in excess of 130km/h would be expected in exposed areas of coastal counties and higher ground."

There is also a risk of flooding in western coastal counties with high waves and high Spring tides.

