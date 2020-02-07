O'Connor Park steward honoured for amazing long service
A very popular steward has been honoured for an incredible sixty years of service at O'Connor Park, Tullamore last.
Con McGuinness was given a presentation by his fellow stewards after Offaly's National Football League draw with Longford last Sunday.
He has seen vast changes in O'Connor Park during his as a steward.
A retired delivery man for Pat the Baker and a very familiar face around the town, Con (third from right) is pictured with fellow stewards, Jim Kelly, Jackie Longworth, Brian Haslam, Mick Dunne, Jim Pierce and Rosemary Pierce.
