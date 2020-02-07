Offaly store holding closing down sale after 33 years in business

A long standing store in Offaly is holding a closing down sale and will close its doors for the last time at the end of the month after 33 years in business.

Frawleys on Main Street in Birr will close for the final time on Saturday, February 29 after 33 years in the town.

In a post on Facebook, Frawleys said: "We would like take this opportunity to thank our customers in Birr for their support down through the years. We would also like to thank our customers in the surrounding towns and villages, who came to Birr to do their shopping. Your custom will always be appreciated."

The closing down sale commenced on Monday, February 3 with 50% to 70% reductions.

Frawleys also stated that Photogifts4u.ie will continue to trade at the premises, formerly Sportswear Direct.