Offaly student raises phenomenal amount for Irish Cancer Society through Facebook appeal

A college student from Birr has raised over €4,500 for the Irish Cancer Society after his mum sadly lost her battle with cancer in December.

Kieran Riley from Birr, a student at GMIT, recently celebrated his 19th birthday. To mark his birthday, Kieran decided to set up a Facebook appeal for the Irish Cancer Society and asked people to make donations.

Sadly, Kieran and his four siblings lost mother, Jeannette Field to advanced cancer just before Christmas. His late mum battled the disease for close to eight years and he wrote at the time of setting up the appeal that he would “appreciate any donations, tall, big or small because it can really make a difference. Together, we prevent cancer, empower and support people and save lives,” he continued.

Last week, Kieran closed the Facebook appeal having raised €4,600 in total for the Irish Cancer Society. Writing after the appeal, Kieran issued a huge thank you to everyone and every person, who donated to the cause. “It means the world to me and my family and I can't thank you enough. With an initial target of €200, I couldn't have imagined getting anywhere near a final total of €4,600. This will make a huge difference to other people in Ireland suffering from cancer, which is something a lot of families will see throughout their lives. The Irish Cancer Society is an amazing organisation.”

“This has been a tough couple of months now for my family and I will always try to remain as positive and strong as I can and make my mother proud in everything that I do. Thank you everyone.”