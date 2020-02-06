Local psychologists bringing world leading practices in mindful self compassion to Offaly

THE practices of a world leader in mindful self compassion will be incorporated in a course run over three mornings from Wednesday, February 26 next.

'Mindful Compassion for Wellbeing' is a new and updated practical psychology course being faciliated by two Offaly-based clinical psychologists, Imelda Ferguson and Julie O'Flaherty.

The psychologists, who work in private practice, pen the fortnightly Mind Your Self Midlands column for the Tribune and have extensive experience working in the adult mental health field, attended a two day training workshop run by Dr Christopher Germer in November.

Dr Germer is the clinical psychologist and author who co-founded the world renowned Center for Mindful Self-Compassion in California.

“We are very excited to be incorporating some of this material into our upcoming new course,” said Ms Ferguson.

The course will take place over three successive Wednesday mornings (10am-12.30pm) on February 26, March 4 and March 11 at Mucklagh Community Centre.

It will address the question, what is mindful compassion and why it is important for wellbeing? Other topics will be key compassionate attributes and skills, the physiology of self-criticism and self-compassion, and developing loving-kindness for ourselves and others while being there for others without losing ourselves.

“Using mindfulness and compassion focussed techniques to help manage difficult feelings and daily life struggles will also be covered,” said Ms O'Flaherty. Finally, there will be experiential exercises and meditations.

Mucklagh Community Centre (R35 DN02), is at Mucklagh village just off the N52 bypass. The cost of the course is €120 (early bird fee of €100 when booked and paid before February 19) and the fee includes course materials and tea/coffee.

To book a place contact Imelda on 087 2271630 or Julie on 087 2399328 or send a private message on the Facebook page, Mind Your Self Midlands. Advance booking is essential.