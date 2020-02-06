Massive Health and Fitness Expo taking place in Tullamore this weekend

There is something for everybody at Offaly's first ever Health and Fitness Expo which takes place this Sunday in Tullamore.

It takes place from 2pm to 5pm and is being organised by The Fitness Club in the Tullamore Court Hotel.

There will be over 20 exhibitors on the day with expert advice on health, fitness and nutrition. There will be competitions, offers and giveaways and a swimwear and fashion show.

This is a free family event and there will also be a massive membership event.

It all takes place in the Tullamore Court Hotel this Sunday from 2pm to 5pm.