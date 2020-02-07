Offaly couple in their 80s are main carers for their daughter 

An 85-year-old man who is the primary carer for his 58-year-old daughter in Tullamore has spent nearly seven years appealing for help for his family.

Johnny Cleary explained last week that his daughter Margaret, who was born with an intellectual disability, will have to move to new accommodation because her mother Mai (86) is ill and the demands on both parents are becoming too much to bear.

“I was born here in Tullamore. I have worked all my life either here or in England and paid my taxes,” said Johnny.

“My only daughter was born in 1961 and the night she was born we were told she would not survive but she did. We have devoted our lives to ensure she is happy, loved and has a meaningful life,” he added.

“She is a very gentle quiet self-assured woman, who appreciates fine and beautiful things but she needs 24 hours constant support. She is a person with epilepsy who has no awareness of any danger and needs us to support her in all activities of daily living. My wife Mai and I have provided Margaret with this support up to now. We have asked for nothing.”

In 2013 Johnny said himself and his wife realised they could not continue as they were “finding the support Margaret needs physically demanding”.

“It is just too much for us even with the help we get from Muiriosa and the HSE. Margaret's needs are becoming greater and we physically are not able to keep going.”

They have suffered illnesses themselves over the last six years, including a brain haemorrhage and cancer.

“But we just have to keep going because we just don't know what is going to happen to Margaret. She has no community home of her own in Tullamore.

“This is an awful worry, but more so is the uncertainty of what would happen to Margaret if something happens to one of us. This keeps us awake at night.”

Johnny said the prospect of their daughter having to move to Westmeath, Longford, Laois “or further” instead of staying in her home town “is a nightmare that keeps coming back to haunt us”.

“We are wasting these years because we are spending time worrying. Time is running out to prepare Margaret for this change,” he said.

