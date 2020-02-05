Stormy conditions in latest weather forecast for polling day for the general election

The current weather forecast for polling day for the general election from Met Eireann is for a dry start to the day with the weather changing as the day goes one.

According to Met Eireann, fter a mostly dry start on Saturday morning, heavy rain and strong and gusty southerly winds will move eastwards over the country bringing a risk of very strong squally winds, with gales along all coasts and strong gale force winds along the northwest coast.

Some of the rain will turn wintry in parts of Ulster for a very short time. The rain possibly lingering into the evening in parts of Leinster and Munster.

According to Met Eireann, current indications suggest a very strong to near gale force and gusty southwest wind will develop on Sunday along with heavy rain, as Storm Ciara tracks to the north of the country. The rain will clear to showers and squally westerly winds later in the day and some of the showers possibly of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees. Cold overnight with lows 0 to 3 degrees. A few showers will occur overnight and some of the showers turning wintry especially in the west and northwest of the country.