Permission granted for big extension at Tullamore industrial park
Offaly County Council has granted planning application for an extension to a manufacturing unit in Tullamore in the coming days.
Glenn Wood Furniture in Tullamore applied to construct a 693 sq. m extension to the western side of their existing joinery manufacturing facility in the Axis Business Park late last year.
The proposals include all site works.
The decision to grant permission was made this week and has ten conditions attached.
