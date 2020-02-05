Offaly election hopeful hits out at 'disgraceful' teacher pay inequality

Laois Offaly general election candidate Carol Nolan has reiterated her support for the estimated 19,000 members of the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) who took part in a national strike yesterday.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after she joined teachers on the picket line at St. Brendan’s Community School, Birr in the long-running dispute surrounding levels of government-imposed pay inequality among teachers.

“In April of last year, I expressed the hope that intense negotiations between the Minister for Education, Joe McHugh, and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions may have yielded a significant step forward in delivering full pay equality for the state's teachers.

"Unfortunately, that has not materialised. So it remains the case, almost a full year on, that post-2011 entrants to the teaching profession are being expected to stand idly by while incurring a loss of earnings of anywhere from €53,000 to €105,000 in their career.

"This was unacceptable a year ago and it is unacceptable now. The government has brought this action upon themselves because of their complete unwillingness to introduce genuine fairness and equality into the system.

"As a former teacher and Principal, I have made this issue a core element of my representations to the government over the last number of years; in particular to both the Minister for Education and the Minister for Public Expenditure.

"That is why I will continue to support the teachers who are being forced to take drastic action," concluded Deputy Nolan.