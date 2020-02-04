Offaly men seek support for 'Canal Camino Way' walk

Laz Molloy, Ronan Scully and team are looking for your "Vote" to join them for their annual charity Offaly "Canal Camino Way" Walk from Tullamore to Croghan Hill and from Edenderry to Croghan Hill with both groups meeting on Croghan Hill for Mass on St. Patrick's morning St Patrick's Day, March 17, 2020, in aid of Self Help Africa

Offaly football legend Laz Molloy and Operation Transformation star and renowned Africa fundraiser Ronan Scully along with family and friends are undertaking the walk to raise much-needed funds for Self Help Africa.

Gorta Self Help Africa has been working in Africa for more than 35 years, and has supported millions of its people to increase the amount of food that they produce, and increase the amount that they earn from farming in that time. Scully says that the reason for Gorta Self Help Africa to focus on farming is simple, too – pointing to the fact that 80 percent of people in sub-Saharan Africa live on small farms, and to studies that show that the vast majority of these farms have the potential for greater productivity.

“As the name suggests, Self Help Africa believes that the solution to one of the biggest challenges faced by Africa is in the hands of the people themselves. Provide African farmers with better access to seeds, with training and with the knowledge that will make them better farmers and you will solve a problem that we have been wrestling with for the best part of half a century.”

Laz and Ronan are looking for people to join them on a sponsored walk on St. Patrick's Day. The walk begins at 7.30am sharp in the morning at the Fiona Pender memorial in Tullamore and at 7.30am sharp at Edenderry parish church.

"If any company or business or individual wants to offer sponsorship we are looking for people or companies to sponsor one of the kilometres of the walk and we will dedicate that kilometre to the sponsor. The walk will maintain a pace which is suitable to people of all levels of fitness. Also if anyone would like to sponsor a kilometre of the walk we will be more than welcome."

With his role as a business developer for Gorta Self Help Africa, Ronan Scully understands better than most the challenges faced by families all around Africa: “Since I started working with Gorta Self Help Africa the entire focus has been on food – and particularly how it can be grown in difficult conditions and tough climates in the developing world. I may have had my own struggles with food in the past, but the weight loss challenges that I faced on Operation Transformation are absolutely nothing to the ordeal that millions of Africans face in putting enough food on the table and providing for their families, simply to survive.

“These issues have come into sharp focus with the famine and drought in parts of Africa at present and especially in East Africa in Ethiopia and Southern parts of Africa in Zambia where some 10 million in East Africa and 2.3 million people and children in Zambia are affected with food shortages and hunger because of the effects of climate change, but at Gorta Self Help Africa we are continuing to say that while we must respond to the emergency, we can only help to bring an end to these terrible stories if we provide people with the wherewithal to live a life free from hunger and poverty.

"At Gorta Self Help Africa we are doing that by providing farming communities with good quality seed, by supporting the development of irrigation, and by a whole host of other measures that can give people some protection from the kinds of problems they are facing in parts of Africa today."

For Ronan, the plight of the people of Zambia and East Africa and Ethiopia is particularly troubling. An adoptive father of two little girls from Ethiopia, he says that it has been particularly tough to watch the pictures of the drought and effects of climate change on the news bulletins, or explain to nine year-old Sophie and an thirteen-year-old Mia what is happening in the country of their birth:

“It’s hard to explain to your children that there are people dying of hunger in the world, and particularly so when we know that this is not a disease they are suffering, but a situation that can be cured very easily.”

To find out more or to get a sponsorship card for the "Offaly Camino Canal Way" Charity walk contact Laz Molloy on 0866778807 or Aislinn Molloy 0870688530 or Ricey Scully 086 8153047 or Paul Galvin 087 8375407 to receive your sponsorship card.

Participants who raise excess of €100 will be rewarded with a Specially designed t-shirt and will be entered into special raffles for special prizes. You can also contact Ronan Scully on (087) 6189094, visit www.selfhelpafrica.org or email ronan.scully@ selfhelpafrica.org.