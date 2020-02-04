Huge turnout for Offaly football star's motor neurone fundraiser

A 700-strong crowd packed the Tullamore Court Hotel on Saturday night for the launch of Paddy Fenning’s fundraising initiative in aid of motor neurone disease research/support and local homeless causes.

Paddy and organisers hailed the event as a huge success as the campaign to raise €150,000, which will culminate with a 5km walk along the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore on Sunday, June 7, received a terrific lift-off with sponsorship cards distributed on the night.

The evening was laced with emotion as the realities that go with motor neurone disease, which the Tullamore man was diagnosed with last year, were laid bare for all to see.

After chairman of the organising committee Joe Stewart welcomed all in attendance, local lady Marian Flynn gave a moving address of her experience with motor neurone disease having suffered the loss of her partner Hugh Conroy to the illness, for which there is no cure, in June 2018.

Master of ceremonies for the night, the well-known journalist, author and broadcaster, Damian Lawlor, then took charge of proceedings and introduced Marie Reavey and Fidelma Rutledge of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) on stage, with both ladies giving highly insightful presentations.

Ms Reavey, regional development officer for the IMNDA, told the gathered crowd: “We all got up this morning, had a shower, made your breakfast, walked, drove, cycled to work. Sadly, most people with MND will need to have someone do all this for them.

“Every person with MND will present different symptoms. The IMNDA aims to alleviate frustration, fear and anxiety that is often felt by the whole family

“Imagine dealing with this condition and not being able to access vital services immediately? Waiting is not an option for someone with MND.

“The IMNDA takes the stress and worry of dealing with every day issues MND brings and allows our clients and families to focus on the every day things before MND came to their door.

“All services to our clients and their families are free of charge, not means-tested. People with MND do not always have time to wait.”

She added how there are approximately 380 people living with the condition in Ireland presently, four of them in Co Offaly, and that 83% of the IMNDA’s income is through fundraising with no central funding from the government.

A five-minute video was then played featuring Father Tony Coote, the Dublin-based priest who died following a heroic battle with MND last year having raised €560,000 though his ‘Walk While You Can’ initiative, which enabled the IMNDA to hire just a fourth full-time specialist care nurse.

Ms Rutledge is one of those four and her address supplemented Ms Reavey’s contribution and the Fr Coote video, in that she spoke in more specific terms about the services offered by the IMNDA offers and the challenges that they face.

Two-thirds of the funds raised from Paddy Fenning’s fundraiser will go to IMNDA’s research and support services, with the remainder funnelled towards local homeless causes via the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

The centrepiece of the night was the panel discussion chaired by Damian Lawlor with Seamus Darby (Offaly), Pauric McShea (Donegal), Pat O’Neill (Dublin) and Johnny Hughes (Galway) - one a teammate, the others opponents though all friends from Paddy’s playing days with Offaly, which yielded two All-Irelands in 1971 and ‘72 along with four Leinster titles.

They regaled the audience with tales of yesteryear with Paddy, flanked by his wife Kathryn, daughter Amy and son Barry in the front row, particularly enraptured.

Seamus Darby recalled one of his earliest encounters with Paddy when his Rhode side were well beaten by Tullamore in the 1966 under-16 county final.

“We all assembled, going into the dressing room,” said Seamus. “Paddy, I didn’t know him then but knowing him now, he probably did it deliberately, he came up the road, himself and Kathryn holding hands and the boots well-polished as Paddy always had.

“So, of course, we were all looking at Kathryn to tell you the truth and we took our eye off the ball and Paddy went off and kicked the s**t out of us, bet us by about 12 points!

“The moral of the story is - don’t be looking at other lads’ girlfriends when you’re going to play a match!

“I know Paddy and Kathryn for 55 years and if there is such a thing as childhood sweethearts, Paddy and Kathryn are the two.”

Pauric McShea commented: “The number of people that are here this evening really tells its own story.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a crowd like this at any particular function and I think it is testimony to the respect that Paddy Fenning holds throughout the county and all over the country,” he added, before going to recount, among other things, his meeting with Paddy and Offaly in the 1972 All-Ireland semi-final.

Johnny Hughes, with an array of one-liners, was a real crowd favourite and outlined the laws of the jungle that applied to football in the 1970s.

He said: “In recent times when I’d speak to Paddy on the phone I could feel myself getting sore! Paddy, no more than Seamus, they mightn’t be big in stature but they had some heart and some commitment.

“Paddy was special, absolutely special. Great player. Played the game like the way it should be played. Didn’t look for any favours, didn’t give you any favours. Paddy didn’t need anyone to mind him.”

Pat O’Neill is someone who Paddy has described as his “nemesis” and their last meeting on the field in the 1980 Leinster final was recounted, with the Dublin defender sent into the fray to curb the in-form Offaly wing-forward.

“Paddy ran into me or I ran into Paddy and Paddy ended up on the ground,” he smiled. “I ended up standing up and thought, ‘This doesn’t look right, does it?’

“It was a Leinster final so there was probably 50,000/60,000 there so I decided I better hit the deck here as well. The next thing I was lying face down unconscious, but fully aware of what was going on!

“With that, Eugene McGee came onto the field who I would have known very well from my time in UCD and I would have been very friendly with Eugene. He said, ‘Jesus you’re an awful tramp O’Neill, and you calling yourself a footballer and a doctor!’”

The discussion ran to some 40 minutes after which a number of Offaly jerseys signed by the four men were raffled along with another from current Donegal star Michael Murphy.

The fundraising initiative now moves on to phase two as the wider committee builds towards the walk on June 7 with the sale of the sponsored cards while, separately, the cause can also be supported through the following Go Fund Me link: www.gofundme.com/f/MNDwalk.