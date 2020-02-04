Offaly designers in the running for Junk Kouture title

10 designs from Offaly schools have already made it through to the regional finals of the Junk Kouture recycled fashion competition.

With almost 1,300 registered design teams, consisting of close to 3,600 students from across Ireland, it was a hard task for the judging team to whittle it down to the initial 375 regional finalists.

The projects already through from Offaly include the pictured 'Bee Gold' by Gallen Community School students Moya Ibbotson, Katie Flynn and Moya Guinan.

Tullamore College, Killina Presentation and Sacred Heart in Tullamore have also seen projects qualify for the regionals next month.

The other projects from Offaly making it through are:

'Lady GAA GAA' from Killina Presentation Secondary School

'Oh You Pretty Little Thing' from Sacred Heart Secondary School Tullamore

'Memory Lane' from Sacred Heart Secondary School Tullamore

'Fight The Flame' from Sacred Heart Secondary School Tullamore

'Take Me Out' from Sacred Heart Secondary School Tullamore

'We Can Do It' from Sacred Heart Secondary School Tullamore

'The Decaf Devil' from Sacred Heart Secondary School Tullamore

'Marine Antoinette' from Sacred Heart Secondary School Tullamore

'I'm Still Standing' from Tullamore College (PICTURED BELOW).

Following on from the initial announcement, unsuccessful design teams are being given a further opportunity to join their peers at the live shows by a way of public vote currently underway. Five ‘lifeline’ places are up for grabs per region in comparison to one place in previous years.

Offaly is in the Western Region and the regional finals will take place on Thursday, March 5, in the TF Royal in Castlebar.

You can vote for the 'lifeline' projects HERE.