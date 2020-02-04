Driver in Midlands facing court date for list of offences

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Driver in Midlands facing court date after litany of offences

Driver in Midlands facing court date for list of offences

A driver in the Midlands is facing court for a list of road traffic offences. 

Gardai in Longford stopped the driver initially as they were not wearing a seat belt. However on stopping the car, gardai discovered that the driver was a learner who was unaccompanied and who also had no insurance, no tax or no NCT.

A court date will follow for the driver.