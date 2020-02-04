Driver in Midlands facing court date for list of offences
A driver in the Midlands is facing court for a list of road traffic offences.
Gardai in Longford stopped the driver initially as they were not wearing a seat belt. However on stopping the car, gardai discovered that the driver was a learner who was unaccompanied and who also had no insurance, no tax or no NCT.
A court date will follow for the driver.
