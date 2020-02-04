WATCH: Fianna Fail leader speaks in Offaly ahead of election

Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin visited Offaly on Monday as he endorsed the candidacy of Offaly County Council Cathaoirleach Peter Ormond in Birr.

He described Ormond as an excellent candidate with many years of dedicated service to the county. He then went on to field questions on the prospect of debating Mary Lou McDonald and Leo Varadkar on RTE Television tonight and Fine Gael's targeting of him and his record during their campaign.

He was even asked who Boris Johnson should fear more between himself and Leo Varadkar. He said he shouldn't fear anyone and explained that the relationship between both countries is a mature and progressive one.

Martin also batted back questions of coalitions and his stance in refusing to do business with Sinn Féin.

Watch the full exchange with the media outside Dooly's Hotel above.