Fine Gael announce multi-million Just Transition proposals days out from election

Fine Gael has announced a suite of extra Just Transition measures worth €244m to benefit workers losing their jobs through Bord na Mona's decarbonisation plans.

The fund for the Midlands comes just five days ahead of the general election and two days after a huge protest by Bord na Mona workers in Shannonbridge. It also comes in the wake of heavy criticism of Fine Gael's response to the end of peat production and the knock-on effects on employment in the region.

The measures outlined today brings the Just Transition Fund to an investment of €320m between 2020 and 2025.

He measures include:

•€200m for retrofitting which will develop the region as the centre of excellence in retrofitting.

•€50m Just Transition Fund for retraining and community development.

•€80m from refocused PSO for bog rehabilitation.

•€30m for NPWS for bog and habitat restoration on non-Bord na Mona lands.

Fine Gael's director of elections, Paschal Donohoe, said today that the country needs to reduce its emissions while at the same time making sure nobody is left behind.

He claimed that Budget 2020 was proof that Fine Gael was serious about tackling climate change, while Offaly election candidate Marcella Corcoran Kennedy described the new measures as "great news," adding that Fine Gael has a Just Transition plan like no other party.