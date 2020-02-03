Offaly residents warned about suspicious callers pretending to be from council

Offaly residents are being warned about a number of men in a white pick up saying they are from council offering to give you left over tarmacadam.

They have been reported in Cappincur this evening. People are warned not to engage with the men.

"No local authority engages in such practices or would have contractors that would offer to carry out such work," gardai have said.

"Say no. Walk away and call Gardaí if they persist. Also please let any neighbours living alone know.