Harry Potter book and activity event coming to Offaly

Offaly Harry Potter fans are in for a treat on Thursday, February 6.

Tullamore Library are inviting all wizards and witches to the event which will run from 4pm to 8pm.

The centrepiece of the event is the Tri-Wizard Tournament comprising of a Dragon Egg race at 4pm, Spell Decrypting at 5pm and The TriBot Maze at 6pm.

A costume competition will run throughout the evening so attendees are urged to dress up as their favourite Harry Potter character.

There will also be Quidditch Pong, Art & Activity Stations, Drawing Classes and Painting with Mariosa. A finale magic show will be performed from 7pm by Joe Daly.

The Tri-Wizard Tournament is open to children aged from 7-14 years of age. Teams of two must register with valid library cards to participate. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Find out more through Tullamore Library's social media platforms.