Freak accident rules Offaly forward out for league campaign

Offaly's U20 footballer of the year and rising senior Cian Farrell faces at least six weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a freak foot injury last week.

The Edenderry forward severed a tendon in his foot when he stepped on glass after representing IT Carlow in the Sigerson Cup final against DCU last Wednesday. Farrell had been crucial to Carlow's unlikely charge to the showpiece and scored 0-6 of the college's 0-7 total in the final.

Having represented his college so well and being so highly thought of by Offaly senior boss John Maughan, Farrell was in line to make a start for the county against Longford in their Round 2 Allianz League Division 3 clash at O'Connor Park on Sunday.

The game eventually finished level after a late Niall Darby point rescued the Faithful.

John Maughan described Cian's injury as "a very unfortunate incident" and admitted he could be out for two months. The young scoring talent underwent surgery last Thursday and is now recovering.