Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for changeable weather but Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry for most areas.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for a breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers, some of the showers turning wintry on higher ground in north Connacht and Ulster. The best of the dry and bright weather will be in the south and southeast of the country. Top temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Further showers across Connacht and Ulster on Monday night and these will turn increasingly wintry with localised falls of sleet and snow. The showers will be fairly isolated elsewhere with good clear spells. A cold night with minimum temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with a patchy frost.

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for Tuesday is for a predominantly dry day with sunny spells and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate northwest breezes. Cold and mostly clear overnight with a fairly widespread frost. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees with light, variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for Wednesday is for a mostly dry day with sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate southerly winds. Cloud will thicken overnight with patchy light rain moving northeastwards and a spell of persistent rain looks set to move in to affect the west and north later. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

It will be ostly cloudy on Thursday with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly affecting west Munster, Connacht and Ulster. A mild day in strengthening southwest winds with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Mild and breezy overnight with just a few patches of light rain or drizzle. Lows of 6 to 9 degrees.

Early indications suggest Friday will start out largely dry with just a few patches of drizzle and mist. However, persistent rain is expected to move into the west later in the day. Mild with highs of 10 to 12 degrees in strong southerly winds.

According to Met Eireann, the trend for next weekend is for it to turn very unsettled with a strong westerly air-flow expected over Ireland feeding in spells of wet and windy weather from the Atlantic.