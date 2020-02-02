Man arrested following spate of burglaries in Offaly town

Gardaí in Birr are continuing to investigate a number of burglaries that occurred in the Birr area over the last two weeks.

In an update this weekend, gardai confirmed that one man has been arrested and is currently before the courts.

As a result of the investigation, a follow-up search was carried out at a premises in Tullamore this week and the property pictured above was recovered and returned to its rightful owner.

Investigations are ongoing.