Gardai explain heavy presence in Offaly in recent days
Gardai have explained an increased presence in Offaly at the weekend.
Offaly Roads Policing units carried out checkpoints around Tullamore and Edenderry overnight on Saturday as part of Operation Surround.
Gardai have said a number of offences were detected including drivers driving while under the influence of intoxicants.
These checkpoints will be ongoing as part of this operation, according to gardai.
