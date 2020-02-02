Bookmakers slash odds on one Offaly candidate getting elected

Bookmakers Paddy Power has slashed its odds on one Offaly candidate getting elected when the General Election takes place next Saturday.

When betting opened, Offaly councillor Peter Ormond was priced at 5/2 to get elected but his odds have shortened dramatically to 8/11. Based on the latest odds from Paddy Power, Fianna Fail would return three TDs in Laois/Offaly, Sinn Fein one and Fine Gael one.

Sinn Fein's Brian Stanley is the bookies favourite at 1/20 with Barry Cowen next at 1/14.

While he is still odds on to get elected, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has seen his odds go from 1/18 to 1/7.

Based on the latest odds, two sitting Offaly TDs, Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy (FG) and Carol Nolan (IND) would likely lose their seats.

LATEST BETTING TO GET ELECTED LAOIS/OFFALY CONSTITUENCY

Brian Stanley (Sinn Fein) 1/20

Barry Cowen (Fianna Fail) 1/14

Charlie Flanagan (Fine Gael) 1/7

Sean Fleming (Fianna Fail) 1/6

Peter Ormond (Fianna Fail) 8/11

Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy (Fine Gael) 15/8

John Leahy (Ind) 11/4

Pippa Hackett (Green Party) 3/1

Carol Nolan (Ind) 4/1

Ken Smollen (Irish Democratic Party) 8/1

Pauline Flanagan (Fianna Fail) 8/1

Noel O Rourke (Renua) 20/1

John Daly (National Party) 25/1

Stephen Tynan (PBP) 50/1