Stolen goods recovered during Garda search in Tullamore

Gardai in Offaly have recovered stolen goods during a search in Tullamore.

Gardaí in Birr have been investigating a number of burglaries that occurred in the Birr area over the last two weeks.

One man has since been arrested and is currently before the courts.

As a result of the investigation a follow up search was carried out at a premises in Tullamore on Friday by Birr Gardaí and property was recovered. The property has been returned to its rightful owner.