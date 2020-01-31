Guests revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC
Tonight's Graham Norton Show guests revealed
The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC.
Among the guests joining Graham this week will be Jim Carey, Lewis Capaldi and Margot Robbie.
Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya, stars of the movie Queen and Slim, are also on the show.
It all gets underway at 11.15pm tonight on BBC One.
Who’s ready!? We’re joined by @JimCarrey, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya, @MissJodie & @LewisCapaldi! at 11:15pm on @BBCone #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/PL0tey56V3— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) January 31, 2020
