Guests revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Tonight's BBC Graham Norton Show guests revealed

Tonight's Graham Norton Show guests revealed

The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC.

Among the guests joining Graham this week will be Jim Carey, Lewis Capaldi and Margot Robbie.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya, stars of the movie Queen and Slim, are also on the show. 

It all gets underway at 11.15pm tonight on BBC One.