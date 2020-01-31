Minister gives major boost to Midlands Hospice plan

Plans for a Midland Hospice received a major boost this week with confirmation from Minister Simon Harris TD that he is absolutely committed that the funding model for the Hospice will be similar to how all other hospices have been provided throughout the country.

The Midlands is currently the only region in the country that does not have a Level 3 Hospice.

Minister Harris in a confirmation letter to Westmeath Deputy Peter Burke states that he wants to ensure that there will be a hospice serving every region of the country.

“As you know, the established practice has been that local hospice groups provide capital funding for new builds and refurbishments and the HSE finances operating costs,” states Minister Harris in his letter to Deputy Burke.

“It is absolutely my commitment that this will also be the case for the Midlands Hospice,” the Minister confirmed.

The Minister’s commitment was welcomed, this week, by Mr Pat Lalor, chairman of Hooves4Hospice, a Midland Hospice Building Fund Project.

The Hooves4Hospice project involves recruiting a large number of farmers willing to rear a young animal and has the potential to raise a sizeable sum of money for this much need facility.