TEAM NEWS: Maughan names Offaly team for Longford test

Offaly football manager John Maughan has named his team for the Allianz Football League Division 3 clash with Longford in Tullamore this Sunday afternoon.

There is one personnel change from the team defeated by Cork in the opening round last weekend with Clara's Colm Doyle coming in and Rhode's Conor McNamee dropping out of the starting 15.

That has prompted a number of positional changes with Niall Darby moving to wing-back and Jordan Hayes swapping the half-back line for the half-forward line. Colm Doyle will slot into his usual position as left cornerback. will take the left wing-forward position.

Paddy Dunican resuming between the posts. David Dempsey, Eoin Rigney, Eoin Carroll and Declan Hogan have once again been named in the backs with Dempsey moving to cornerback and Hogan going to centreback.

Cathal Mangan and Michael Brazil maintain their midfield partnership with Shane Horan, Ruairi McNamee, Anton Sullivan, Bernard Allen and Cian Johnson all holding onto their starting berths from last week.

Offaly v Longford throws in at 2pm on Sunday at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park.