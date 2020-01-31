Permission granted for 8km of underground electricity lines in Offaly

Offaly County Council has granted permission to Galetech Energy Developments to lay 8km of underground electricity cables in the Offaly countryside.

The lines will be laid from the company's wind farm in Stonestown to its electricity substation in Lumcloon. The lines will traverse private lands and will pass under a number of roads, namely, the L7009, L70091, R437, L70099 and R357 routes.

They will be installed in excavated trenches approximately 1.3 metres deep and will include associated underground ducting, joint bay, communication chamber bays, sheath link boxes and inspection chambers.

Directional drilling will take place at the railway crossing on the L70091. Permission has been granted under five conditions.

The Cavan energy company has separately appealed a decision by Offaly County Council last year to refuse it planning permission for a further 12.5km of electricity transmission line from the Cloghan Wind Farm substation to the existing electricity substation in South Offaly.

Those plans were initially submitted to Offaly County Council in 2018 but were refused in early 2019. The company, Galetech Energy Developments, have since appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanala but no decision has been announced in that regard as of yet.