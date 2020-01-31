Council to decide on big extension at Tullamore industrial park

Offaly County Council is due to decide on a planning application for an extension to a manufacturing unit in Tullamore in the coming days.

Glenn Wood Furniture in Tullamore applied to construct a 693 sq. m extension to the western side of their existing joinery manufacturing facility in the Axis Business Park late last year.

The proposals include all site works.

A decision is due from council planners on February 2.