Council to decide on big extension at Tullamore industrial park
Offaly County Council is due to decide on a planning application for an extension to a manufacturing unit in Tullamore in the coming days.
Glenn Wood Furniture in Tullamore applied to construct a 693 sq. m extension to the western side of their existing joinery manufacturing facility in the Axis Business Park late last year.
The proposals include all site works.
A decision is due from council planners on February 2.
