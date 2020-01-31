Decision due on second phase of Offaly housing development

Offaly County Council is due to decide on a planning application in the coming days for the construction of 18 houses on the Tullamore Road in Birr.

The application is for phase two of a development on lands west of McAuley Drive in the heritage town. 16 houses were previously granted permission there in 2018.

The proposed second phase is for 18 two-storey three-bedroom houses. The first phase was a mix of detached and terraced houses.

These works would include a link up to the mains sewer, landscaping, access road via permitted developmet and all associated site works.

Offaly County Council is due to announce its decision on February 3.